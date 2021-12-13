Hawkeye: Eleanor Bishop & Jack Duquesne Honored with Key Art Posters

If we're being honest, this week's key art high honor that's being bestowed by Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) & Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop)-starring Hawkeye isn't going to who we thought it was going to. Since you asked… our money was on Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova aka Black Widow getting the poster treatment considering her debut and the implications behind it. In case you hadn't heard, there are some "king"-size rumor rumblings that this week's episode could be a pretty big one for fans of Netflix's Daredevil made her debut. But we're putting that aside because this week's recipients have more than earned the honor. So without further ado, we present Kate's mother & Bishop Security CEO Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) and Tony Dalton's Jack Duquesne, Eleanor's fiancee, CEO of Sloan Limited (?!?), and we have a feeling a whole lot more before the series wraps.

Now here's a look at Pugh in full-on Black Widow mode in the following teaser for what's to come, "Enemies":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Enemies | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmIDwZ78jBg)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.