Hawkeye Preview Images Offer Looks at Alaqua Cox's Echo & More

With only a little more than a week to go until Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner & Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye hits screens, the studio and streaming service are pulling back the spotlight so that Clint Barton (Renner) and Kate Bishop's (Steinfeld) friends and foes can share the stage (though we would be happy just having Lucky the Pizza Dog in our lives if we're being honest). Sure, we still get some new looks at Renner and Steinfeld, but we also get two new looks at Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo, who's getting their own spinoff series). In addition, we have a look at Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) as Kate's mother, Eleanor Bishop; and Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul) as Jack Duquesne (possibly aka Swordsman, a mentor for Hawkeye who lived on both sides of the law during his comic book run).

With the Marvel Studios series taking aim at Disney+ for a two-episode premiere on November 24th, here's a look back at the official trailer for Hawkeye, followed by the sneak preview that was released last week on ABC's Good Morning America:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive 1st look at 'Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye' series on Disney+ l GMA (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzhZX6ERLAs)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.