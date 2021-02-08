Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld's Work/Life Post Looks Exhausting

Last week, we checked in with Jeremy Renner aka Clint Barton/Hawkeye to see how things were going with filming on the Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action series and it looked like things were rolling along (including some COVID-friendly archery training at home. Now it's time Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) got her turn- though based on her post, we feel like we want to send her some soup, a hot shower, and a warm blanket.

Checking in from what we're hoping is the production's set, Steinfeld posted an image wearing Kate Bishop gear along with quiver and arrows- and looking a wee bit tired. Like, you can tell that's probably a place she goes to grab live 5 minutes of sanity or "power nap" on set between takes.

Just before the year wrapped, Steinfeld spoke with ET's Katie Krause to discuss Kate Bishop- specifically, how she's developing her on-screen persona to be as "badass" as the Bishop that lives on the comic book page. "I'm just so excited. As I'm in the process of developing her, I'm working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life. I can't wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She's such a badass, there's no denying that. She's so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof," Steinfeld explained. "It's really tested me and it's kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it's given me a reason to stay with it. But I'm just very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo?) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.