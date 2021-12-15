Hawkeye: Vincent D'Onofrio Says A Whole Lot with Only 5 Words

If you haven't had a chance to check out this week's episode of Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) & Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop)-starring Hawkeye and you hate spoilers… THEN WHY ARE YOU HERE?! Because there's going to be a major spoiler about how the penultimate episode ended and let's just say that it involves Vincent D'Onofrio and a certain character he used to play for a certain streaming service that would have some kind of impact on this series. And in this case, it's how the actor is responding to a certain thing that went down during it that may or may not have to do with character. Okay, you know what? Consider the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on and an image spoiler buffer in place because if you don't want to know then you best turn back now…

Here's a look at D'Onofrio's tweet from earlier this afternoon, saying a whole lot with only five words but five words that fans of Netflix's Daredevil should find very familiar. Stay tuned for what's about to go down next week (especially when you're never sure who will show up)

So towards the end of this week's episode of Hawkeye, Clint decides to go full-on Ronin and set up a meeting with Maya (Alaqua Cox). Needless to say, she doesn't come alone… but since we're talking Ronin Clint, that really doesn't matter a whole lot. But after besting Maya, Clint takes off his Ronin mask to show his face… and to let Maya know that this all ends now. To further punctuate his point, Clint reveals to her that it was the season's "big guy" that's been getting everyone trembling who wanted her dad dead. Not taking too well to that news, Maya still looks to put down Clint but not before a narrow save from Kate. Now, this is where we get our ten-ton intel so… once again… MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!

Taking some time at Grills' (Clayton English) apartment to process everything, Kate receives a text message from Yelena that confirms what we've been speculating about for weeks but still has that "oh shit" quality to it. In the image, Kate's mom Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) is seen meeting with none other than Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (D'Onofrio). So if you're thinking that it was actually Eleanor who hired the Black Widow hit on Clint, you would be right (and possibly as big of a shocker if not more). As for what the confirmation of D'Onofrio's Kingpin means big picture? Well, the possibilities are pretty endless. With D'Onofrio in play and all that positive talk going on about Charlie Cox aka Matt Murdock lately, it would appear we're getting some integration of the Netflix MCU into the proper MCU (like that end credits tune?). That said, I'm expecting there to be a "shaving away" of certain things in that it won't exactly be the Netflix series' full canon coming along for the ride. As for where they could end up, it definitely makes Disney+'s Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk a top contender. But honestly, you could have Cox's Murdock and D'Onofrio's Kingpin play a role of some type in any number of series coming down the line- from Secret Wars to Armor Wars. Now let's see what our multiverse-jumping wall-crawler has to say about all of this…