Heartstopper Star Joe Locke Wraps Finale Filming: "Bye Charlie"

Joe Locke shared heartfelt posts earlier to signal filming on Alice Oseman's Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper finale has wrapped.

Last month, we learned that production was officially underway on showrunner and original graphic novel series creator Alice Oseman's Joe Locke and Kit Connor-starring Heartstopper final chapter. With Oseman penning the script and Wash Westmoreland (Still Alice) directing, the adaptation of Oseman's sixth and final "Heartstopper" graphic novel had been rolling along for nearly two months. But earlier today, Locke offered an update that was also an emotional gut-punch for a whole lot of fans out there not ready to say goodbye. "Bye Charlie X," Locke wrote as the caption to his Instagram post (and Instagram Stories post), which included a behind-the-scenes look at Locke and Connor. "Thankyou <3"

UPDATE: Connor also checked in on social media to announce that filming had wrapped:

After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick (Connor) preparing to leave for university and Charlie (Locke) finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, Nick and Charlie's friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Here's a look at Locke's post confirming that filming on the finale has wrapped:

"We are all in such different places. From the moment we filmed the first season, and in our careers, and everyone's so busy, which is great, it means everyone's being successful and doing things. I think the time it would've taken to film a series, we just wouldn't have been able to get everyone in the same place for five years," Locke previously shared about the decision to end the series with a finale film during his interview with The Playlist in support of the Emmy Awards push for Agatha All Along. "Then by that time, there would be no need for it. So, we realized that the only way to get it made this year is if we do a film because it's less time commitment, and well, we can still put in a lot of the same love and care into the characters, into finishing off the story. And it's also, it's a really nice chapter closer. It makes it feel more cinematic, more grand, and gives it the ending it deserves, which I am really excited to start shooting. And the script is great."

