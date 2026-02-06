Posted in: Max, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Heated Rivalry

Heated Rivalry, WWE-Style? "I Think We Could Run That": CM Punk

WWE's CM Punk believes a storyline similar to Jacob Tierney's Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie-starring Heated Rivalry could work in the WWE.

The hit series explores the secret romance of two male professional hockey players.

Punk sees potential for similar LGBTQ+ themes in wrestling, citing untapped fan interest.

Punk joked that Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were already "in love" with him.

At this point, it feels like there are pretty much two groups of people in this world. Those who've watched Crave, HBO Max, and series creator Jacob Tierney's Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie-starring Heated Rivalry, and those who will eventually watch it. There will be media classes taught for years to come about how a show spotlighting the growing and evolving relationship between two gay professional hockey players skyrocketed into the mainstream pop culture landscape. Look no further than NBC's Saturday Night Live as a perfect example. When the long-running late-night sketch comedy series returns later this month, Storrie will be taking to Studio 8H's main stage to host. But could the global phenomenon's core storyline of two male professional hockey players in a secret relationship off the ice translate into "outside of the squared circle"? WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk thinks it could happen.

Checking in with SiriusXM Radio, Punk was asked about the success of the streaming series and whether he could see the storyline translating in the WWE. "I feel like there's a huge untapped market; there's fan fiction out there. I'm in a lot of it. I think it's an untapped market," Punk responded. "I think 'Heated Rivalry' did so well and touched on taboo subjects. I think we could run that in WWE." As Punk sees it, there are already two wrestlers "in love" with him: Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. "Look at all the guys in love with me; Seth [Rollins], Roman [Reigns], it's kind of endless," he added. Punk and Reigns are set to take their relationship to the next level when Reigns takes on Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42.

cm punk saying they should make a wwe heated rivalry🤣🤭 and says seth & roman are inlove with him HAHA pic.twitter.com/SWRtuvEQeq — casey♡ (@aj4rhea) February 5, 2026 Show Full Tweet

