Heels Season 1 E04 Preview: Wild Bill's No Fan of Glowing Title Belts

Nothing like a house fire to force brothers to work together, and that's exactly the situation Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) find themselves in as we take a look at this weekend's episode of STARZ's Heels. Back under the same roof again with their mom Carol (Alice Barrett) could just be the very thing the boys need to get DWL moving in the right direction. And that's just the start of the drama ahead in this week's chapter of the pro-wrestling drama, "Cutting Promos":

Here's a look at the promo and episode overview for this Sunday's episode, "Cutting Promos." And speaking of Wild Bill (Chris Bauer), the sneak preview that follows best illustrates the two worlds he lives in. One that respects the heart & soul of wrestling, and one that understands the reality of the bottom line. And yet, we can't shake this feeling that he's not having as easy of a time of it as he used to…

Heels Season 1 Episode 4: "Cutting Promos": After a house fire forces Jack and his family to move in with Carol and Ace, the two brothers put their differences aside and their heads together to generate a DWL promo to further grow the league's fan base. Wild Bill finds himself back in Duffy, managing the HR blowback from his misbehavior, and giving Ace lessons on how to embrace his inner Heel, inside and outside the ring.

And in the following clip, the cast looks back on the lines that were crossed and decisions made in the last episode, "Cheap Heat":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Cast Discusses Ep. 3 | Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0MX7tRSPq2w)

For a look behind the scenes at the folks that make up the world of the Duffy Wrestling League and the community that's built around them over the years, check out the following clip:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Wrestling of Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHSaEkpsvN8)

Now here's a look at what's ahead for STARZ's pro-wrestling drama in the following season trailer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: This Season on Heels | STARZ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOhm7Fo23Jk)

In Heels, the focus is on the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals — Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig) — war over their late father's legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

In the ring, Amell's Jack Spade is the charismatic villain, or heel, of the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). In the real world, he's its hard-working owner, a husband, and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he'll do whatever it takes to build the DWL into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage – or his relationship with his brother, Ace?

Ludwig's Ace Spade is the beloved hero and star of the DWL. Things are more difficult in the real world, where he struggles to reconcile his town idol status with his insecurities and demons. He's brash, cocky, and self-destructive — yet so damn charming and good-looking that you can almost forgive him. If he can keep it together, he'll have a ticket out of Duffy and to the big time. But that's a big if…

Written by Michael Waldron (Loki), directed by Peter Segal (Shameless), and with Mike O'Malley serving as showrunner, Heels stars Stephen Amell as Jack Spade, Alexander Ludwig as Ace Spade, Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright) as Willie, Chris Bauer (For All Mankind) as Wild Bill Hancock, Kelli Berglund (Animal Kingdom) as Crystal Tyler, Alison Luff (New Amsterdam) as Staci Spade, Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.) as Rooster Robbins, James Harrison (NFL star) as Apocalypse, Trey Tucker (What Lies Below) as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos (Snowfall) as Diego, Alice Barrett as Carol Spade, series showrunner Mike O'Malley as Charlie Gully, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim Kitchen, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, and Bonnie Somerville (Blue Bloods) as Vicky Rabies. Waldron and O'Malley are also set to executive produce, alongside LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. STARZ and Lionsgate TV produce.