Heels: Stephen Amell Offers "Real Deal" Big E Strength for Recovery

As we see last night during FOX's WWE SmackDown, a tag-team match between Big E/Kofi Kingston and Sheamus/Ridge Holland resulted in a mishap outside of the ring between Holland and Big E that would leave the New Day member taking a severe bump squarely on the top of his head. After being attended to by medical professionals and while being transported to the hospital, Big E tweeted a video update showing that he still had full movement in his extremities but also revealing that he was informed that his neck was broken. Not long after the news hit social media, professional wrestlers and others across the entertainment spectrum began posting their well-wishes for Big E. And those well-wished continued today, with Heels & Arrow star (and long-time professional wrestling fan) Stephen Amell taking to social media to join the chorus as well as share how Big E impacted Amell's time within the squared circle well before STARZ's pro-wrestling drama hit our screens.

"This fella here is the real deal. Showed me how to take a flat back bump 7 years ago in British Columbia. Stay strong my friend," Amell wrote in a retweet of Big E's video from Friday night offering him best wishes and healthy vibes:

This fella here is the real deal. Showed me how to take a flat back bump 7 years ago in British Columbia. Stay strong my friend. https://t.co/urLMq7UhE4 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 12, 2022

Now here's a look back at Big E's post from Friday night where he offers an update on his medical condition:

"I can't thank all of you beautiful people enough for your concern and your messages, it's very heartwarming," Big E said in the posted video message to fans. "I can move all of my digits [fingers], you see that… that's nice. That's always a good thing. Strength feels fine, but unfortunately, right now they tell me my neck is broken. I'll be alright, I'll be good, don't worry."