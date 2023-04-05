Hellicious: TBS, RHCP's Anthony Kiedis Team for Animated Series Adapt TBS, Red Hot Chili Peppers lead Anthony Kiedis & Said and Done Entertainment are teaming up for an animated series adaptation of Hellicious.

The drive to adapt more and more comic book properties for animated & live-action series rolls on. Variety is reporting exclusively that TBS, Red Hot Chili Peppers lead Anthony Kiedis (Point Break, The Chase) and Said and Done Entertainment's Bob Forrest & Ron Burkle are teaming up to develop a take on Hellicious (created by Mina Elwell, Alan C. Medina, Kit Wallis & Simon Oré and published by Starburns Industries Press). Based on the official overview that was released, the animated series "follows Cherry, the Devil's precocious 7-year-old granddaughter, who steals the Heaven-bound soul of rock-goth icon Briggy Bundy (Kiedis). The unlikely duo stumbles upon forgotten realms of the afterlife while evading Cherry's mother and an agent from Heaven sent to reclaim Briggy's soul."

Carly Craig has been tapped to pen the project as well as executive produce. In addition, Kiedi, Oré, Burkle, Forrest, Barry Josephson, and D. Matt Geller (Josephson Entertainment) will also executive produce. The project will be overseen by Geller as well as Christian Bersani, Josephson Entertainment's vice president of development, who will also co-produce. In addition, Patrick Munroe of Said and Done will oversee the project and also co-produce. First published in 2018, here's a look at the overview of the debut issue:

Cherry, the Devil's prankster granddaughter and the cutest grim reaper in Hell, is honestly just trying to have fun and make new friends. She just keeps getting derailed by the fact that human beings are flammable. She loves everything about Hell – its burning landscapes, its horrific inhabitants, and especially her demonic mother and grandfather – but she's lonely. There's nobody to play with, and anyone who tries ends up defenestrated, digested, or otherwise destroyed. There's only one mortal who Cherry thinks might survive her friendship: rock star and goth icon Briggy Bundy. The bad news is, he isn't dead…Yet. It's Kim Reaper meets Calvin and Hobbes meets Dante's Inferno!