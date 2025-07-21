Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: hazbin hotel, helluva boss

Helluva Boss Key Art Teases Animated Series' Fall Debut on Prime Video

Prime Video released a key art poster to remind fans of Vivienne Medrano's (Hazbin Hotel) Helluva Boss that Seasons 1 and 2 arrive this fall.

Article Summary Helluva Boss Seasons 1 and 2 land on Prime Video this fall, with a new key art poster teased for fans.

Creator Vivienne Medrano inks a first-look deal with Prime Video, expanding the Hellaverse universe.

Seasons 3 and 4 of Helluva Boss confirmed, with Prime Video getting exclusive early streaming rights.

San Diego Comic-Con 2025 panel brings Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss cast together.

During this year's LVL UP Expo, Prime Video announced that the animated web series Helluva Boss would be getting a third and fourth season. In addition, we learned that animated universe creator Vivienne Medrano had locked in a first-look deal with the streaming service, all of which was announced during a special animated presentation. But the biggest news for fans was the confirmation that Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel are part of the same "Hellaverse." With the first two seasons of Helluva Boss set to hit Prime Video in the Fall (while also remaining available on YouTube), the third season sees Prime Video getting an exclusive window to stream the new episodes before they end up elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Medrano will be joined by Hazbin Hotel stars Erika Henningsen and Amir Talai, and Helluva Boss stars Brandon Rogers and Richard Horvitz for "The Hellaverse on Prime Video: Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss Cast" during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 on Thursday, July 24th (from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm PT in the Indigo Ballroom/Hilton San Diego Bayfront). Attendees can expect "a wickedly entertaining discussion with Hell's favorite hotel staff and murder professionals. The Hellaverse will unite for the first time, so get ready for raucous stories, exciting teases, and breaking news from Prime Video's hit series." Here's a look at the key art poster released to promote the first two seasons of Helluva Boss hitting Prime Video this fall:

Back in April, Hazbin Hotel stars Stephanie Beatriz (Vaggie), Kimiko Glenn (Susan), and Blake Roman (Angel Dust) got together for a special panel presentation during MCM Comic Con London – and guess what? Popverse was kind enough to record and share the special event. Over the course of the half-hour, the cast covered a wide range of topics about the animated series and fielded questions from those in attendance. For example, how does the cast and creative team handle fanfiction (fanfic)?

As fanbases go, Hazbin Hotel has a very vibrant fanfic community; many times, those fans want to show what they've created with Medrano, Beatriz, Glenn, Roman, the writers, and others involved with the show. But as much as they appreciate the love behind the creativity, the cast explained that they need to avoid looking at it to keep the show's established narrative journey from being influenced by it. "I think people like what you initially put out, and because it's original, not because you were pandering," Roman shared. "Personally, I don't [read them]. And [Vivienne Medrano] is also adamant that she [and] none of the creative team really look at it."

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the hell-born imp Blitzo (the "o" is silent), the eccentric leader of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small, chaotic assassination business able to run thanks to a magic grimoire, and a complicated "situationship" with the demon prince Stolas. Alongside his equally chaotic ragtag crew – Moxxie, a by-the-books marksman; Millie, a fiery and skilled assassin; and Loona, their snarky, hellbound receptionist – Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing their work with personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent, and darkly comedic situations.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, the animated series stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey's Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar), and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante, and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts). Medrano and Tom Murray serve as executive producers.

