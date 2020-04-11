Here's the Lineup for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite has revealed the lineup of matches set to air on Dynamite next Wednesday. As previously reported, AEW has taped enough content for weeks or months worth of shows if they need to stretch it out in a series of tapings in Florida and Georgia. Those taped matches are being augmented with promos and other content filmed by wrestlers at home, as well as video packaging promoting rivalries. Now, it looks like AEW has decided which matches will air on next Wednesday's episode. Tony Khan revealed four of the matches on Twitter, noting that Jim Ross will "return" to call the main event.

AEW Dynamite for Wednesday, April 15th

Of course, Ross isn't really returning, as the 68-year-old legendary announcer is quarantining at home. But Jake Hager vs. Jon Moxley was filmed at the first set of Florida tapings when Ross was still present. As a result, the big match will have Ross on commentary. AEW likes to think a few steps ahead, it seems. Moxley vs. Hager has been promoted for weeks now as AEW's biggest feud while we wait for stay-at-home orders to lift so we can finally get that Blood and Guts match between The Elite and the Inner Circle. AEW has done an excellent job of building this match with video packages each week, making Hager look like a credible threat to Moxley's championship reign.

The TNT Championship tournament continues on Wednesday as well as Lanch Archer will face Colt Cabana in a quarter-final match. The match may be the first time Archer faces an opponent who isn't there just for him to toss around and look like a monster. We say "may" because that might actually happen anyway. The main feud running through the tournament seems to be the one between Archer and his manager, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, and Cody Rhodes. However, part of what makes AEW unique is that they're capable of telling multiple stories at once, so Cabana's first big trial in AEW is also at play in the tournament, as is Darby Allin's push and potential heel turn.

Wednesday will also see Dr. Britt Baker DMD in action again, possibly against a jobber, based on the lack of naming an opponent. Baker is coming off a career-milestone match against Hikaru Shida on last week's episode that brought her to the next level in the eyes of many fans. Not only has Baker's heel work been consistently good for the past few weeks, but the match against Shida was very good. It benefited from Baker getting her nose busted open, providing ample opportunities for her to look like a blood-covered lunatic. A t-shirt featuring a bloody Baker is reportedly currently a bestseller for AEW, so this may have been her "Becky Lynch moment."

Continuing last week's performance, Chris Jericho will once again join Tony Schiavone on the announce team. Jericho's nonstop schtick was a delight to listen to last week, even if he and Schiavone lacked the technical prowess in play-by-play provided by Excalibur. Listening to Jericho both bust Schiavone's balls while simultaneously attempting to impress him with old school wrestling references was a joy, and no one could say no to another week of the same. When Jericho eventually retires, hopefully, he'll consider taking a role as a color commentator.

Finally, added this morning by the official AEW account, Sammy Guevara will take on Sugar Dunkington in a match that seems like a potentially good fit for the opening slot. AEW likes to start Dynamite with a high octane match, and this one seems like the most likely to deliver on that possibility, out of all the matches listed. Sugar D is the wrestler Jericho was referring to as "Pineapple Pete" on commentary last week, so in addition to the wrestling action, it should be great for Jericho's reaction alone.

Dynamite airs on Wednesday at 8PM Eastern, 7PM central on TNT.