HouseBroken Season 2 Ep. 4 Exclusive Clip: Basement Monsters Arrive! In an exclusive clip, Honey helps Diablo face his fears in the all-new episode of HouseBroken, set for Sunday, April 2nd, on FOX.

Diablo (Tony Hale) warns of impending doom during a therapy session in an exclusive clip for the upcoming fourth episode of FOX TV's HouseBroken season two. Nibbles (Bresha Webb) has some inner demons and potential arson to deal with as some of Honey's (Lisa Kudrow) therapy group decide to investigate the basement of the house. A special guest voice will be making an appearance in this episode as well, with Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) voicing Pinky. HouseBroken will air on Sunday, April 2 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX, with episodes available on Hulu the next day.

HouseBroken is an irreverent look at human behavior but told through the filter of a quirky group of neighborhood pets. Throughout the series, the show centers on the pets' dysfunctional relationships and their skewed worldview while exploring relevant societal issues in a fun and unique ways. In "Who's A Scaredy Cat?", when Honey attempts to cure Diablo's irrational fear of basement monsters, she puts the whole group in jeopardy. Chico (Sam Richardson) and The Gray One (Jason Mantzoukas) follow Kevin onto a plane to get to the bottom of why Kevin always abandons Chico. Chief (Nat Faxon) faces off against the loud barking dog in the sky, more commonly known as thunder.

Others in the cast lineup for HouseBroken season two include Will Forte as Shel, Clea DuVall as Elsa, and Sharon Horgan as Tabitha. Guest voices include Greta Lee as Bubbles/Heartbroken Raccoon/Mother; Maria Bamford as Jill/Small Fun Raccoon/Dog Walker; Timothy Simons as Raccoon/Larger Flea; Jimmy Tatro as Trey; Ken Marino as Clark; Paul F Tompkins as Brave Flea/Brody/TV and Danny Zuker as Rat.

HouseBroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment and FOX Entertainment. It is created and executive-produced by Gabrielle Allan, Jennifer Crittenden, and DuVall. Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, and Dana Honor also serve as executive producers. The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment. Season one of the series and the recent Holiday special can be watched on Hulu and the FOX website.