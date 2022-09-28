Heritage Invites You To Sit With Beavis and Butt-Head

Heritage Auctions often showcases a strong offering of animation production cels, animation drawings, and behind-the-scenes content. A recurring series of auctions that stands out from the crowd, in my opinion, are the production cels and animation drawings from Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head. The iconic slacker duo from the 90s recently got a new lease on life with the animated movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which catapulted the pair from the era of music videos on television to the current wave of TikToks and viral videos. This film also sets up new seasons of the animated series that are now ongoing, featuring Beavis and Butt-Head in brand new adventures with creator Mike Judge spearheading the project. Let's take a look at this Heritage listing from the production of the original iteration of the cartoon from the 1990s.

"How come, like, some stuff sucks, but then, like, some stuff is pretty cool?" Beavis ponders this deep question in the long-running MTV series, created by the great Mike Judge (King of the Hill). Here are those two famous butt-knockers in a pair of original hand-painted 12 field production cels. Butt-head is wearing his AC/DC t-shirt, and Beavis his Metallica shirt – naturally! The boys each have an approximate figure size of 6" tall. The cels have been taped (with removable blue tape) to a print background, which was added for presentation purposes. The original matching 12 field animation drawings done in graphite are included with the cels. Condition is Very Good overall, with some edge wear to the drawings, and general minor handling.

You can head over to Heritage Auctions right now to score this Beavis and Butt-Head production cel and animation drawing a lot. Best of luck to all who are bidding on this nostalgic piece.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.