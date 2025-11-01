Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, Seth Meyers, trump

Seth Meyers Is "100% Anti Trump, Which Is Probably Illegal!!!": Trump

Donald Trump took aim at Seth Meyers, angered by a recent segment and claiming Meyers is "100% anti Trump, which is probably illegal!!!"

Maybe he's bitter because he's at that age and mental acuity where his bedtime doesn't allow him to watch them anymore; whatever the reason, Donald Trump has a real problem with late-night. After helping turn the outgoing Stephen Colbert into a now highly sought-after martyr and the suspended/unsuspended Jimmy Kimmel into a rebel with a cause, Trump has gotten really, really sensitive about some things that NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers host Seth Meyers had to say during a recent edition of "A Closer Look." Though the segment ran for nearly nine minutes, it seems the part where Meyers mocked Trump over his comments about steam catapults (followed by Meyers offering a Trump-to-English translation) elevated his orange tanning levels to DEFCON 1 levels.

"Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to 'perform' live in the history of television. In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise," Trump wrote on his version of social media. "I watched his show the other night for the first time in years [ED NOTE: This contradicts comments he made against Meyers earlier this year]. In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults. On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic. Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? – NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100% ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!"

Seth Meyers Responds to Jimmy Kimmel's Late-Night Return

Kicking off his "A Closer Look" segment, Meyers focused on Trump looking to have Attorney General Pam Bondi go after his political enemies before shifting the focus to the networks with a fun jab at his own. "Donald Trump is publicly calling on his attorney general to prosecute his political enemies and said TV networks that criticize him should lose their broadcast license. But that's not us, right? We're good? What… we're on a network?. But I don't even wear a suit. This is a network? I thought we only aired on those gas station TVs," Meyers joked.

From there, Meyers reminded viewers (and Trump) that late-night has a long tradition of making jokes at the POTUS's expense – regardless of party. "We make jokes about politicians and people in the news, including Joe Biden. It was just harder with Joe Biden, because he didn't say much," Rogen shared, offering a reason why late-night may seem to be focusing more on Trump than others. "You [to Trump], on the other hand, talk all the time. You never stop talking. You didn't stop talking when he was president. You've talked more than all the other Presidents combined ever. People say Johnny Carson didn't make this many jokes about politics, but he would have if every time he spoke, Ronald Reagan did 15 minutes on how toilets don't flush well anymore," he said. Meyers would end the segment by announcing to the audience that Kimmel would return on Tuesday night, adding that it was the result of a "massive national backlash to Trump's crackdown on free speech, even among conservatives."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!