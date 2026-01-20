Posted in: ABC, Current News, TV | Tagged: high potential

High Potential Season 2: We've Got Your S02E10: "Grounded" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, S02E10: "Grounded."

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at High Potential Season 2 Episode 10: "Grounded," airing tonight on ABC.

Morgan juggles detective training and a murder investigation involving an Air Force veteran.

Leadership tensions between Wagner and Soto hit a breaking point at the office.

Catch previews, official episode overviews, and teasers for next week’s episode, "NPC."

Welcome back to our updated "pregame" preview for the next new episode of ABC and Showrunner Todd Harthan's Kaitlin Olson-starring High Potential, tonight's S02E10, "Grounded." Morgan (Olson) has to juggle taking a mandatory detective training class with helping out as much as she can with an investigation into an Air Force veteran's murder. Meanwhile, it seems like conflicting leadership styles are reaching a breaking point back at the office. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and much more for tonight's chapter. And don't forget to check out the official overview for next week's episode, S02E12: "NPC."

High Potential Season 2 – S02E10: "Grounded" & S02E11: "NPC" Previews

High Potential Season 2 Episode 10: "Grounded" – The team investigates the midair murder of an Air Force veteran, and Morgan works to crack the case despite being sidelined to mandatory detective training. Elsewhere, Wagner and Soto's leadership conflict comes to a head.

High Potential Season 2 Episode 11: "Grounded" – When a former esports champion is mysteriously murdered, both his gaming rival and a sushi chef are under suspicion. Time spent with Elliot unexpectedly provides Morgan with insights on the case. Karadec reconnects with a woman from his past.

Written by Drew Goddard (The Good Place, The Martian) and starring Kaitlin Olson, ABC's High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind named Morgan (Olson), whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective (Daniel Sunjata). Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), the series stars Olson as Morgan, Sunjata as Karadec, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev "Oz" Ozdil, Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Judy Reyes as Selena. Produced by ABC Signature, High Potential is executive-produced by Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles and Todd Harthan, with Olson producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!