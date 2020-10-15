His Dark Materials Season 2 Official Trailer: The Prophecy is Clear

With about a month to go until its second-season return, HBO has released an official trailer for His Dark Materials that offers viewers a deeper dive into the season and the dangers that await. Following up on a first season that was well-received by television critics and fans of Philip Pullman's novels alike, the series' return will use The Subtle Knife as its source material, the second novel in Pullman's trilogy that focuses on the adventures of Lyra (Dafne Keen) as new worlds await and old dangers return to keep our hero from her true destiny.

With the series set to return to HBO screens beginning Monday, November 16th, here's a look at the official trailer for His Dark Materials– where you're about to see… the prophecy is clear:

Season two begins after Lord Asriel has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city, she meets Will, a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

The second season includes series regulars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby join the cast this season. The series is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Joel Collins, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich, and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for the BBC.