Home Improvement Star Patricia Richardson on Reunion Idea: No Thanks

Patricia Richardson says Tim Allen never spoke to her about a Home Improvement reunion series and explains why she wouldn't be interested.

Patricia Richardson is happy to leave Home Improvement in the past, especially since her co-star Tim Allen's alleged claims to speak on everyone's behalf with a reboot of the '90s ABC series. The actress appeared in 202 of the 203 episodes across all eight seasons of the long-running sitcom from creators Carmen Finestra, David McFadzean, and Matt Williams. "It was so weird, I would hear he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion, but he never asked me, and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas]," Richardson told the Back to the Best podcast.

Patricia Richardson Calls Out Tim Allen/Home Improvement Comments

Richardson explained more about a rumored script that referenced her character, Jill Taylor. "I called Jonathan one day and said, 'Has he asked you about this? He went, 'No.' So why is he saying everyone is on board when he hasn't talked to you or me?" Home Improvement starred Allen, who plays a fiction version of himself, a host of a TV instructional series called Tool Time. Hijinks often occur after he hacks tools for more power to slapstick effects with his hapless co-host Al Borland (Richard Karn) watches nearby. At Tim's home, he's a family man with Richardson's Jill of three boys played by Thomas, Taran Noah Smith, and Zachery Ty Bryan. Before the climax of the episode, Tim generally seeks the advice of his neighbor Wilson (Earl Hindman, who passed in 2003), who famously hides his face with clever camera angles.

The star, who starred in Chantilly Bridge and made guest appearances on ABC's Grey's Anatomy, NBC's The Blacklist, and CBS's NCIS, clarified her disinterest in returning to the Allen series. "I wrote a big thing on Twitter and said I'm not involved in any series with Jill, and I've also never even been asked to do another 'Home Improvement' reunion thing, but I would not want to," Richardson said, adding the status of the major co-stars outside of Karn, Debbie Dunning (Heidi), and Pamela Anderson (Lisa). "I mean, Zach is now a felon. Taran hasn't acted since he left the show; he's not an actor anymore. And Jonathan's not really interested in acting. He wants to direct and write. And we don't have Wilson." Richardson, Karn, and Thomas have reunited with Allen on separate episodes of his ABC/Fox sitcom Last Man Standing which ran from 2011 to 2021. The sitcom's premise is almost the same as Home Improvement, which finds Allen again playing a married father of three and trying to maintain his manliness in a changing world.

