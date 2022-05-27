Horizon Zero Dawn: Playstation Game Set for Netflix Series Adapt

Horizon Zero Dawn, the hit Sony Playstation 4 game set in a post-apocalyptic world, is being developed by Netflix into a TV series. Deadline and various outlets announced that the project was in the early stages so no writer, director, or cast has been announced yet. Developed by Guerilla Games, the Horizon Zero Dawn game is set in the post-apocalyptic United States inhabited by robotic creatures, known as Machines, of various sizes and scales. Horizon Zero Dawn centers on an ambitious and clever, but outcast hunter named Aloy who seeks to uncover the past. Much of the game has Aloy hunting and shooting robot animals that are basically minding their own business, so if you like that sort of game, this is the sort of game you like. Aloy is the archetypal outsider-saviour-Chosen One that games like to have in their stories.

Horizon Zero Dawn was released in 2017 via Sony Interactive on the PlayStation 4. The game was nominated for numerous awards including Game of The Year, Best Narrative, and Best Game Direction at The Game Awards 2017. The sequel Horizon Forbidden West dropped earlier this year in February on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The series has become a signature Playstation game, one of the console's exclusive hits. By the second game, the storytelling has become influenced by Mass Effect in giving Aloy choices, though the choices don't run that deep. Anyway, there's certainly a lot of lore for a TV series to draw on.

The upcoming series adds to Netflix's list of video game adaptations including the Lance Reddick-fronted Resident Evil series, The Cuphead Show, an in-the-works Bioshock movie, Castlevania, and more. Horizon Zero Dawn is yet another TV project for PlayStation, which currently has The Last of Us at HBO, God of War at Amazon Prime Video, and Twisted Metal at Peacock. Upcoming PlayStation adaptations also include the upcoming Ghosts of Tsushima film. Whether all of these proposed TV shows actually happen remains to be seen. But then the purest form of the stories is already in the games when you play them. Meanwhile, you can play them, including Horizon Zero Dawn on the Playstation 4 and 5 (if you can find the latter, Good luck with that!).