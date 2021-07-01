House Of Lords References Torchwood, Ianto Jones Over UFO Concerns

In the House Of Lords yesterday, the subject of the government knowledge and investigation of unidentified flying objects came up, as a result of recent Pentagon press releases regarding the USA's experience of the same. Conservative peer Lord Sarfraz noted that the report "does not rule out military aircraft or extra-terrestrial phenomenon" and took to the floor asking if the British Ministry Of Defence took them seriously. Baroness Goldie, Minister of State for Defence replied that the UK Government "holds no reports on unidentified aerial phenomenon" as she chose to refer to them but that the government "takes any potential threat seriously." In the light of the MOD closing down their UFO Desk, Baron Coaker appealed to Baroness Goldie, saying "there are such sightings that have been supported, the truth is out there, minister." But it was Baroness Wilcox who used a science-fiction reference closer to home, telling the House "I believe Cardiff Bay is the alleged location of the Torchwood Institute, set up to deal with incidents of extra-terrestrials. Indeed, the Ianto Jones Shrine forms part of the tourist trail of Mermaid Quay. Seven decades after the appearance of unidentified aerial phenomenon, Defense ministries around the world ought to know what they are. The recent report doesn't require us the accept the reality of alien visitation, but it does require us to take UFO sightings seriously."

Torchwood is a TV show created by Russell T Davies as a spin-off of the 2005 revival of Doctor Who, and aired from 2006 to 2011, that follows the exploits of a small team of alien-hunters, who make up the Cardiff-based, fictional Torchwood Institute which deals mainly with incidents involving extraterrestrials. Its central character is Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman), an immortal con-man from the distant future. The initial main cast of the series, including the much mourned Ianto Jones, mostly killed off as the show continued. No longer on TV, Big Finish still release new audio plays – maybe a guest spot for Baroness Wilcox is in order, for keeping the Torchwood flame flying? And, yes, Ianto's Shrine is a very real thing.