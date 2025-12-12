Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon

House of the Dragon: HBO Previews Season 3 Return with New Images

After getting a look at the third season earlier today, HBO released new images from showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 3.

Article Summary HBO teases House of the Dragon Season 3 with fresh images and an early first look at what's to come.

Season 3 will premiere in Summer 2026, with the series already renewed for a fourth season.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms returns for its second season in 2027, expanding the Game of Thrones universe.

HBO confirms new seasons of both shows each year, promising epic battles and rich storytelling ahead.

After getting a look at the third season of showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon during HBO/HBO Max's 2026 trailer earlier today, HBO has more to share about the return of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series. Here's an updated look at the Season 3 images that have been released so far, along with a look back at the news that the GOT universe will be alive and kicking annually for the next couple of years.

Last month, HBO announced that House of the Dragon will be back for a fourth season and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be back for a second season. "Seven Kingdoms" is set to premiere on Sunday, January 18th (with the second season set for 2027). Meanwhile, House of the Dragon Season 3 will premiere during Summer 2026 (with the fourth season set for 2028). "We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the 'Game of Thrones' universe. Together, 'House of the Dragon' and 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin's universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have so beautifully captured. And this Summer, 'House of the Dragon' is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet," shared Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO's House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

