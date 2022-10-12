House of the Dragon Needs 4 Seasons for "Dance of the Dragons": GRRM

George R R Martin is never short on opinions when it comes to how HBO is treating his works. As he was on Game of Thrones, the author posted on his blog about a variety of things on the prequel series House of the Dragon, from the number of episodes he thinks should be in a season, the number of seasons the series should be, and the midseason time jumps. The most significant change from time jump one was that saw Milly Alcock's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Emily Carey's Alicent Hightower were replaced respectively by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke as their older counterparts. It is ironic since most of the other parts had multiple actors playing characters of various ages, with the biggest exceptions including stars in Matt Smith and Paddy Considine's respective roles as Daemon and King Viserys Targaryen.

"'The Sopranos' had 13 episodes per season, but just a few years later, 'Game of Thrones' had only 10 (and not even that, those last two seasons)," the A Song of Ice and Fire author wrote. "If 'House of the Dragon' had 13 episodes per season, maybe we could have shown all the things we had to 'time jump' over… though that would have risked having some viewers complain that the show was too 'slow,' that 'nothing happened.'"

However things turned out, Martin was still "thrilled" to "have 10 hours every season, noting how other fantasy series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, has eight episodes and another show of his, Dark Winds, has only six-episode seasons. Given the course of House of the Dragon, the author predicted, "It is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish." The series airs Sunday nights on HBO.