House of the Dragon: George RR Martin Wants More Fantasy, Names Names

Whether you're a fan of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power or HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series, House of the Dragon, there's one thing that both fanbases can agree upon. It's a pretty good time to be a fantasy fan. And if there's one person who's excited about that, it's GOT mastermind George R.R. Martin. In fact, in his most recent Not a Blog entry, GRRM makes it clear that he loves seeing Netflix's The Witcher & its adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time doing well, too. Here's why GRRM loves seeing this fantasy "renaissance" and whose works he would like to see make it to the screen to grow the number of successful fantasy shows even more.

"Ryan [Condal] says pretty much the same thing I said in that interview with THE INDEPENDENT a few months back. Nothing would please him more than to see both shows succeed. Me too," GRRM wrote in his most recent blog entry, addressing how he appreciates that fantasy is doing so well in streaming. In fact, he's ready for more. "I am a fantasy fan, and I want more fantasy on television, and nothing would accomplish that more than a couple of big hits. THE WITCHER, SHADOW & BONE, WHEEL OF TIME… and THE SANDMAN, a glorious adaptation of Neil Gaiman's groundbreaking comic series… those are a good start, but I want more," he continued before naming other authors he would like to see make it to the small screen.

"I want Tad Williams, I want Joe Abercrombie, I want Patrick Rothfuss, I want a good adaptation of Le Guin's Earthsea books, I want Alan Garner, I want Robin Hobb… oh, the list is long, I could go on and on… and would if I did not have a zillion other things to do. Most of all, I want Roger Zelazny's NINE PRINCES IN AMBER. I will never understand why Corwin and his siblings are not starring in their own show. And hey, if epic fantasy continues to do well, maybe we will finally get that. A boy can dream."

HBO's House of the Dragon: Who's Who & What's What

With the HBO series having received a second season order back in August, here's a look at who's who and the roles they play (or played) during the first season "Game of Thrones" prequel series, House of The Dragon:

HBO's House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. In addition, Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn, and more:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, "The Sea Snake." Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As "The Sea Snake," the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, a dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, "The Queen Who Never Was" was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, of Dornish descent, the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, who came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted… but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king's brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

ADDITIONAL CAST (in alphabetical order):

Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. She's the king's first-born child, of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen, eldest daughter of Laena Velaryon and rider of the young dragon Moondancer.

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen, second daughter of Lady Laena and sister to Baela.

Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. Alicent was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon, eldest son of Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin 'Breakbones' Strong. 'Breakbones', Harwin is said to be the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms. Ser Harwin is the eldest son to Master of Laws Lyonel Strong and heir to Harrenhal.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen, first-born son of King Viserys.

Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister, a crafty and calculating politician, twin to Lord Jason Lannister.

Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister, the Lord of Casterly Rock and twin to Ser Tyland Lannister.

David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos, a voice of reason and trusted advisor to King Viserys.

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, younger brother to Coryls Velaryon and commander in the Velaryon navy.

John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, son of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling, who has served in the Kingsguard since the days of King Jaehaerys; he is a paragon of chivalry and honor.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, second-born son of Viserys, nephew to Daemon, and half-brother to Rhaenyra.

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong, younger son of Master of Laws Lyonel Strong, brought to court by his father.

Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury, Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin on King Viserys's small council.

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen, second-born daughter of Viserys, sister to Aegon and Aemond, half-sister to Rhaenyra.

Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong, Master of Laws to King Viserys and Lord of Harrenhal.

Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen.

House of the Dragon Production Details: Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Co-Creator/Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Writer, Ryan Condal; Co-Showrunner/Executive Producer/Director, Miguel Sapochnik; Executive Producer/Writer, Sara Hess; Executive Producers, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt. Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood."