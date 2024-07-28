Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: HBO, house of the dragon, max, preview, season 2

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 7 Trailer, Image Gallery Released

With only two episodes remaining this season, check out the trailer and image gallery for HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon.

With only two episodes remaining on the second season of HBO & Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is on a mission. It seems Seasmoke has a new rider – and that's definitely the kind of thing that would grab her attention. But that's not even close to all of the drama in play heading into the season's penultimate episode, as you're about to see from the image gallery and promo trailer that was released. We're hesitant to offer more than that – but we will say that if you've checked out some of the early spoiler-free thoughts about the episode from television critics online, then you know that there is some serious buzz building around tonight's chapter.

With the season's fifth chapter set to hit HBO and Max screens this weekend, here's a look back at previously released trailers and more for HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2:

During the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, "All Must Choose" their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Joining the cast for the second season are Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Based on author & executive producer George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," the prequel series is also executive produced by Condal, Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere, and Vince Gerardis.

