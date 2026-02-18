Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: house of the dragon

House of the Dragon Season 3 Poster Released; Teaser This Thursday

With an official teaser dropping on Thursday, here's a new key art poster for HBO and Showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon Season 3.

Article Summary House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser drops Thursday, giving fans a new look at the epic new chapters.

House of the Dragon is expected to conclude with a fourth and final season in 2028.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms returns for Season 2 in 2027, expanding the Game of Thrones universe.

Showrunner Ryan Condal leads Season 3 amid shifting involvement from creator George R.R. Martin.

With the fourth season now pretty much confirmed to be the "Game of Thrones" prequel series' final run, we're set to get our best look yet at what the third season of showrunner Ryan Condal's House of the Dragon has to offer with the release of an official teaser on Thursday. To help set the mood, we've got a new key art poster to pass along, as well as the teaser announcement that went global earlier today.

Here's a look at the falling banners, signaling that a Season 3 teaser will be dropping on Thursday:

Previously, HBO announced that House of the Dragon will be back for a fourth season and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be back for a second season. "Seven Kingdoms" Season 2 is set for 2027, while House of the Dragon Season 3 will premiere this June (with the fourth season set for 2028).

"We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the 'Game of Thrones' universe. Together, 'House of the Dragon' and 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin's universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have so beautifully captured. And this Summer, 'House of the Dragon' is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet," shared Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

During an interview with Deadline Hollywood that went live at the end of January, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, offered insights into both issues. "Yes, that is the idea," Bloys responded when asked if Condal's comments were true. "The idea has always been to follow the history of the Targaryens. If you know the books, you know how the Targaryens end up. So there is a natural end to this particular history of that House of the Targaryens." As for what that final season could look like (episode count, supersized episodes, etc.), Bloys shared that it was still too early to make that call. "Ryan [Condal] is working, like any show like this; he is finishing post on Season 3 and working with the writers on what Season 4 looks like. I don't know where he's landed on the episode count yet," he added.

As for the tension between Martin and Condal, Bloys noted that he "would prefer that our dysfunction stays behind closed doors. But here we are." In defense of Condal, Bloys noted, "What I would say is George introduced us to Ryan as the person that he thought would be the best to create 'House the Dragon.' And I will say Ryan has been an excellent showrunner and a really great partner and collaborator, so we embrace his vision and his creative choices, or we wouldn't have done it." That said, Bloys notes that Martin has been a "great partner," and continues to be. "I consider it great to have George as the architect of this world. I mean, think about what he has created, the world, the families, the battles, all of the history, it's pretty extraordinary. George is a great partner for us to have. The idea that he is going to agree with every creator or showrunner that is either developing or producing, two artists are not always going to agree. So, some of this comes with the territory."

Regarding the level of Martin's involvement in the third season, Bloys said that Martin "definitely took a step back," while adding that Martin's focus on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was a significant reason for that. "He definitely took a step back," Bloys shared. "And I would say he's definitely been focusing on Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. And I will tell you one of the reasons why [head of drama] Frannie [Orsi] and I really thought about the 'Knight of Seven Kingdoms' as an interesting adaptation is, we had always heard and know that it was George's favorite, that was meaningful to us."

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood," HBO's House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim. Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer, Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!