How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff-Starring Series Canceled By Hulu

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's Hilary Duff-starring How I Met Your Father has been canceled by Hulu after two seasons.

Even with appearances from HIMYM stars Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris (and the strong possibility of more to come) to bridge the two shows (and hopefully, recreate some of the original magic), the second season of Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger's Hilary Duff-starring "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff How I Met Your Father will not be returning for a third season. The news comes a little less than two months after the second-season finale streamed.

Joining Duff on the spinoff sequel series are Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W.), Francia Raisa (Grown-ish), Tom Ainsley (Versailles), Tien Tran (Space Force), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Brandon Micheal Hall (The Mayor), Josh Peck (Turner & Hooch), Ashley Reyes (American Gods) & Kim Cattrall (Sex and the City). Duff also executive produces the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer for Hulu's How I Met Your Father Season 2, which premiered on January 24th:

In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Created by series showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (This Is Us), Hulu's How I Met Your Father was executive produced by Aptaker, Berger, How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays & Craig Thomas, and How I Met Your Mother director Pamela Fryman, as well as Adam Londy and Suzy Mamann Greenberg – with Duff also a producer.

