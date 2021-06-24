How I Met Your Father Taps HIMYM Director Pam Fryman to Helm Pilot, EP

Hulu's upcoming Hilary Duff (Younger)-starring How I Met Your Father is welcoming a familiar face from the original series that might make a number of fans nervous about the How I Met Your Mother pseudo-spinoff feel a bit better. On Thursday, THR reported exclusively that Emmy Award-winning HIMYM director Pam Fryman is boarding the series to direct the pilot and executive produce the 10-episode series (Fryman directed 196 of the original series' 208 total episodes). "My only complaint about my time on HIMYM was that it came to an end," Fryman said. "I'm so excited to be stepping back into this world I love so much with Carter and Craig. And I've been a fan of Isaac, Elizabeth, and Hilary from afar — and am thrilled to now get a front-row seat to their talent. I feel so lucky to be a part of this."

Created by writers and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series kicks off with Duff's Sophie telling her son the story of how she met his father- with the story beginning in 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Chris Lowell (G.L.O.W., Promising Young Woman) is set to play Jesse- smart, with a bit of an edge, and cynical about love. He's an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom.

Duff will also executive produce the series, with Craig Thomas and Carter Bays also serving as executive producers and Adam Londy co-executive producing- with 20th Television set to produce. "Isaac and Elizabeth have an inspired take on this new version that honors what Carter and Craig created with the original and moves the franchise forward. Isaac and Elizabeth have proven to be rich storytellers and great partners to us at Hulu Originals and across The Walt Disney Company family," said Craig Erwich, President, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, when the news was first announced. "Coupled with the passion and infectious energy Hilary brings to every role she takes on, we can't wait to suit up and bring audiences 'How I Met Your Father.'"

