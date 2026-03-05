Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: How To Survive Without Me, kaley cuoco

How to Survive Without Me: Kaley Cuoco Shifts From Murder Mysteries

Kaley Cuoco will star in the new HBO Max pilot How to Survive Without Me, shockingly breaking her streak of only starring in murder mysteries.

Article Summary Kaley Cuoco stars in HBO Max's new drama pilot How to Survive Without Me, breaking her murder mystery streak

Ray Romano and Joshua Jackson join Cuoco, all earning pay parity for their leading roles in the family drama

The story follows the De Angelis family coping with life after their matriarch's passing and her lasting influence

Reuniting with Greg Berlanti, Cuoco's role showcases her range beyond her past acclaimed HBO thriller roles

Kaley Cuoco is starring in a new drama pilot, How to Survive Without Me, for HBO with Ray Romano and Joshua Jackson. Cuoco's last HBO thriller, The Flight Attendant, became one of HBO Max's first hit originals and is back at the streamer under Greg Berlanti, Bash Doran, and Warner Bros TV. The three stars, who have all headlined their own series, have pay parity on How To Survive Without Me, according to Deadline. This marks a reunion for Cuoco and Berlanti, whose Berlanti Productions was a production company on The Flight Attendant, with Cuoco and Berlanti executive producing. Cuoco is shockingly breaking her unbroken streak of only starring in murder mystery shows here.

How To Survive Without Me is written by Berlanti and Doran, based on a story the duo co-wrote with Robbie Rogers. It is set in the wake of matriarch Beverly's passing. The De Angelis family has begun to drift, unsure how to manage their complicated, evolving lives without her guidance, but, in true Beverly fashion, she found a way to keep running the show from beyond the grave. Should they wish to experience Beverly's final work, the family must find the time — and make the effort — to remain connected, and be there for each other through all of life's challenges yet to come.

Cuoco will play Kate, the eldest daughter who inherited her mother's perfectionism, elegance, and organizational prowess. Balancing her own marriage and motherhood, along with a full-time job as an interior designer, Kate presents an immaculate image to the world — but her perfect facade masks deeper wounds she's never fully addressed. Jackson plays another sibling, Cooper. Romano plays the family patriarch.

"Kaley Cuoco is an inspired choice for Kate," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming. "With her incredible range, she is a perfect fit for the role. Her previous work with Greg Berlanti on The Flight Attendant showed us the magic of their creative partnership, and we're excited to see them reunite and capture that spark again."

"Kaley has such a rich legacy at WBTV, and we're excited to collaborate with her once again on How To Survive Without Me," said Clancy Collins White, President, Creative Affairs at Warner Bros. Television. "She has a natural charm and a remarkable talent for turning roles into unforgettable characters, and we can't wait to see her powerhouse performance alongside Ray and Joshua in this deeply moving story from Greg and Bash."

How to Survive Without Me? More like How Does Kaley Cuoco Survive Without Another Murder Mystery Show?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!