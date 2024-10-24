Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bruce springsteen, howard stern

Howard Stern: Springsteen Performs "Born in the USA" Alt Take & More

Check out the highlights from Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's visit with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show from Wednesday.

In what would mark his first live radio performance with The E Street Band, Bruce Springsteen (Hulu's Road Diary) checked in with radio icon and SiriusXM host Howard Stern a day before taking part in tonight's big rally event for VP Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz that also includes President Barack Obama and others. Over the course of the nearly 2-1/2 hour break-free visit, Springsteen covered a wide range of topics – by himself, with his wife/band member Patti Scialfa, and other members of the band – from the personal to the professional, and everything in-between. Of course, we would be lying if the biggest highlights were some really great performances – and there was a treasure trove of them. Here's a look at some of the highlights (including Springsteen and Scialfa discussing how they keep things balanced between their married life and performing, which you can check out in the clip above).

Before we get to the bigger clips, here's a really cool look at Springsteen sharing with Stern an alternate, slowed-down take on "Born in the U.S.A." that nearly made it onto 1982's Nebraska:

Bruce Springsteen shows Howard the alternate version of "Born in the U.S.A" that he almost released on "Nebraska." pic.twitter.com/xsud4Trjoa — Stern Show (@sternshow) October 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the extended clip, with Springsteen also performing "Atlantic City":

In the following clip, Springsteen and the band perform "Spirit in the Night," but make sure to pay attention at the end when Stern makes a mistake that leaves him feeling bad and nearly gets Springsteen to break mid-song:

And here's a look at the band performing "Brilliant Disguise" (a personal favorite of ours):

Okay, we will readily admit that the following clip isn't an actual performance. But it is a great clip that sees Stern and Springsteen discussing what it was like for a just-starting-out Springsteen and his band to be able to play backup for rock & roll legend Chuck Berry back in 1973.

