Howard Stern Working on Doctor Doom Project? What Doctor Doom Project?

Well, as change-of-topics go? This one definitely ranks up there. Yesterday, we were making the case to SiriusXM host & radio legend Howard Stern about how he shouldn't run for POTUS in 2024 and should instead use the power of his microphone and his years of experience & influence. Well, it's a day later and it appears Stern has made a very different career decision in the short term. Here it goes. Howard Stern. Marvel. Doctor Doom. I know, right? Didn't see that coming… In a clip that was posted to social media earlier today, listeners can hear Stern still speaking with his co-host Robin Quivers as the show was readying to end before taking a summer break. Now if the clip below is legit (so far, no reason not to), we can hear the radio host saying, "They're going over the schedule with me, and it's going to suck. I told you, I'm going to do 'Doctor Doom.' That's the thing. But believe me, I'm fucking miserable about it…I called Robert Downey, Jr. and I was asking him acting techniques." And towards the end of the clip, you can hear Stern asking for a phone number for a "Jon"… could that be Jon Favreau? Interesting, since Favreau is pretty much all thing "Star Wars" these days, possibly a friendly name drop.

Now here's the thing. As we said, if the recording and Stern's words are legit then the possibilities are endless. While we don't see Stern playing Doctor Doom, maybe voicing the character? Or possibly appearing as a character in a Doctor Doom-related project? And then what does that mean? It could be for films, live-streaming, animation, video games, scripted podcasts, etc. And again, not necessarily playing the lead but having a major role. And putting Stern aside for a second, the idea of a Doctor Doom-focused project would be an interesting one. Especially as buzz about "Secret Wars" builds after Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's recent comments about the next MCU phase. Now here's a chance to check out the clip of the show with Stern's comments.

Just waking up in the morning, gotta thank God. So this is interesting. On the Howard Stern show today they ended the episode to go on summer break and had a hot mic on. Did Stern say he's involved with a Doctor Doom project with Jon Favreau? pic.twitter.com/OqPy2vsctn — By Odin's Fade… (@UpToTASK) June 29, 2022 Show Full Tweet