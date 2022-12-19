Hunters Season 2: Lonny Flash Gets Grindhouse Trailer Treatment

With less than a month to go until Amazon & David Weil's Hunters gets unleashed across our streaming screens on January 13th, it feels like the holiday season is just the right festive time to get reacquainted with the team. In what looks to be the first in a series of mini-teasers reintroducing us to Logan Lerman's Jonah Heidelbaum, Jerrika Hinton's Millie Morris, Josh Radnor's Lonny Flash, Tiffany Boone's Roxy Jones, and Kate Mulvany's Sister Harriet, we're going with a sweet grindhouse vibe as we get up close and personal with Lonny Flash in the trailer, "Eight Ways to Shabbat."

Two years after the first season, it's 1979, and the team has broken up after a between-seasons incident. But once Jonah and Millie learn that Hitler (Udo Kier) is alive and part of Lena Olin's Eva Braun's ("The Colonel") "Fourth Reich" plans, it's time for a three-continent mission to end Hitler once and for all. Joining them is Jennifer Jason Leigh as Chava Apfelbaum, a top Nazi hunter, with Greg Austin's sadistic Travis Leich returning and Al Pacino's deceased team founder Meyer Offerman/Nazi "Wolf" Wilhelm Zuchs. Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, and Greg Austin join Pacino, Lerman, Hinton, Olin, Radnor, Mulvany, and Boone.

Now here's a look at the final season teaser for Amazon's Hunters Season 2, debuting January 13, 2023, on Prime Video:

After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together to hunt down history's most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler, who's hiding in South America. Meanwhile, a look to the past reveals Meyer Offerman (Pacino) encountering a dangerous threat that could unravel his secret and expose his true identity, with explosive reverberations for our Hunters.

When it comes to Pacino's return, Weil explained that Offerman-Zuchs' death was always intended to end the first season, but he and Pacino found a way to make it work for the final season. The second season will involve two timelines: one set in 1979 and focusing on the main storyline; one focused on Meyer as he forms the team. "In many ways, Jonah's journey this season, he may find himself right in a similar darkness that Meyer Offerman tried to keep him from but that Wilhelm Zuchs always exuded and inhabited," Weil explained.

And as for Hitler stepping to the forefront this season, Weil assures viewers, "I would only ever invoke Hitler if we're going to deliver justice in some hopefully satisfying way." The series creator added, "For me, as a kid growing up on Long Island, being Jewish, there was always this frustration and anger that Hitler got away with his crimes, that he was never brought to justice, he was never arrested, killed, tried, that he made a decision at the end of his life. So 'Hunters,' being a show about catharsis, about Jewish empowerment, and about wish fulfillment for Jewish kids like me who grew up wanting to reclaim power, season 2, I hope, will be that catharsis."

Amazon Studios, Monkeypaw Productions, and Halcyon Studios produce Prime Video's Hunters. The series is created and executive produced by David Weil, who also serves as showrunner, Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld from Monkeypaw Productions, Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. David Ellender and Matt Loze from Halcyon Studios also serve as executive producers.