Hysteria!: Julie Bowen Set to Star in Peacock Coming-of-Age Thriller Julie Bowen will star in Hysteria!, a coming-of-age thriller series set in the Satanic Panic era of the 1980s and produced by Peacock.

Two-time Emmy Award-winning actress Julie Bowen (Modern Family, Happy Gilmore) will star in Peacock's coming-of-age thriller Hysteria!, a drama series that explores America's dark history of mass hysteria through the shocking story of the teenage Satanic Panic. She will play Linda Campbell, one of the kids' moms, not one of the teenagers as she is obviously not currently a teenager. We just thought we should make that clear and avoid any misunderstanding.

When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

Julie Bowen will play the role of Linda Campbell, the mother of a teenage outcast. Linda experiences a series of supernatural disturbances that force her to question everything she knows about her son, as well as the growing threat of Satanism in their small Midwestern town. This marks Bowen's first major starring role in a television series since the end of Modern Family.

The series will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Matthew Scott Kane serves as writer and executive producer. John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Bender, and Jake Weiner will also executive produce. Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer, Kong: Skull Island) is set to direct the first episode. Peacock is probably hoping to get a foothold in the YA supernatural genre for their streaming service, and this is their latest effort. It looks like 80s nostalgia is playing a big part in Hysteria! After all, virtually every teenager and young adult now were not alive in the 1980s. It'll be like visiting an ancient, alien world.