I Know What You Did Last Summer Preview Images, October Premiere Date

Amazon Prime and writer, showrunner & EP Sara Goodman's (Preacher, Gossip Girl) series take on I Know What You Did Last Summer let viewers know last month that the series would debut sometime in October. Now, viewers can mark Friday, October 15, down on their calendars as the series is set to unleash the first four of its eight episodes (with new episodes available each subsequent Friday). Based on Lois Duncan's 1973 novel that also served as the basis of the iconic 1997 film, the series is set in a town full of secrets where a group of teenagers is stalked by a mysterious killer a year after a fatal accident on their graduation night. Now here's a look at the first set of preview images, followed by a series overview:

One year after the fatal car accident that haunted their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves bound together by a dark secret and stalked by a brutal killer. As they try to piece together who's after them, they reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect town—and themselves. Everyone is hiding something, and uncovering the wrong secret could be deadly.

With a pilot directed by Craig Macneill (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), the series stars Madison Iseman, Bill Heck, Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, Sebastian Amoruso, Fiona Rene, Cassie Beck, and Brooke Bloom. Amazon Prime's I Know What You Did Last Summer is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Goodman executive produces alongside Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Erik Feig, Peter Guber, Atomic Monster's James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, Craig William Macneill, and Shay Hatten.

