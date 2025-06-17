Posted in: Amazon Studios, Movies, TV | Tagged: sausage party, sausage party: foodtopia

Sausage Party: Foodtopia S02 Set to Sizzle on Prime Video in August

Set to return on August 13th, check out these new images for Showrunners Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter's Sausage Party: Foodtopia Season 2.

Make sure to save your appetite on August 13th, because Prime Video and Showrunners Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter are set to serve up all eight episodes of the second season of Sausage Party: Foodtopia to more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. When the animated series returns, Frank, Barry, and Sammy find themselves exiled from home and soon in New Foodland, a shining utopia for food and humans alike. But beneath the city's glossy fridges and cheery smiles lies a dark secret threatening the entirety of sentient food society. How's that for an official overview?

The second season of Sausage Party: Foodtopia welcomes back returning cast members Seth Rogen, Will Forte, Edward Norton, and Michael Cera. In addition, viewers can look forward to seeing/hearing Academy Award-winner Marion Cotillard as Dijon, a badass warrior-mustard princess who pilots the most effective humey in New Foodland; Jillian Bell as Trish, an empathic nut that puts the wellbeing of New Foodland above all else; Martin Starr as Sherman, Trish's right-hand man and a cake who is not all that he appears to be, and Patti Harrison as Jill, a humey from New Foodland.

The animated streaming series is executive-produced by Shaffir and Hunter (co-writers of the 2016 animated feature film with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg). Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Jonah Hill will executive produce via Point Grey Pictures, with Madeline Blair overseeing for Point Grey Pictures. Feature film co-director Conrad Vernon returns to direct and will also executive produce alongside Annapurna's Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu, and Andrew Millstein. Sausage Party: Foodtopia is a co-production of Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios (with the original film a co-production between Columbia Pictures and Annapurna).

