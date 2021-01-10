Impact Genesis Results: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake

Hello and welcome to Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Wrestling's Genesis special. I'm Jude Terror, and I'm sorry you had to suffer through the last match as covered by that loser Chad McMahon. I'm not even sure why Bleeding Cool hired that guy, who sucks even by our standards. But I guess having him employed here is probably better than whatever he'd be up to if left to his own devices, so I live with it.

Impact Wrestling's first Impact Plus special of 2021, Genesis, emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN on Saturday, January 9th. With the Hard to Kill PPV only a week away, Genesis is focused primarily on the return of the Super X Cup tournament, which will take place entirely during the show. The tournament's brackets pit Ace Austin against Suicide, Daivari vs. Cousin Jake, Crazzy Steve vs. Trey Lamar, and KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian in the opening round, while the semi-finals and final will take place later in the night. In addition, Genesis features an I Quit match between Moose and Willie Mack that will, hopefully, settle the pair's differences once and for all. Finally, in the last advertised match of the show, Jazz delays her retirement one more time for a one-on-one match with Jordynne Grace. Of course, it would be surprising if there weren't at least a few developments in the matchups planned for Hard to Kill on tonight's show.

Impact Genesis Results Part 3

Daivari vs. Cousin Jake

For the third first-round match of the Super X Cup, Daivari and Cousin Jake go at it. Cousin Jake here is filling the traditional "not a traditional X-Division competitor" role. He also fills the "getting his ass kicked by Daivari" role for the first half of the match. However, it's Jake that walks out with the victory using his strength and size to his advantage.

Daivari vs. Cousin Jake

For the third first-round match of the Super X Cup, Daivari and Cousin Jake go at it. Cousin Jake here is filling the traditional "not a traditional X-Division competitor" role. He also fills the "getting his ass kicked by Daivari" role for the first half of the match. However, it's Jake that walks out with the victory using his strength and size to his advantage, ensuring we'll need to suffer through another match of his later in the night.

Winner: Cousin Jake

After the match, Jake flees the building as fast as he can because FBI agents are around asking questions about the group that invaded the Capitol on Wednesday.

Bleeding Cool's live coverage of Impact Genesis continues.

