Impact Launches Paid YouTube Content, Cheaper Than Impact Plus

Impact Wrestling has announced two new subscription tiers to complement their Impact Plus streaming service. Available on YouTube, Impact Insider offers two levels for subscribers to access exclusive content. A press release explains the two new offerings:

Available immediately on IMPACT Wrestling's hugely popular YouTube Page, there are two membership tiers. Level one, IMPACT Insider, is priced at only 99cents (USD) and gives fans access to fan loyalty badges that identify them as members, exclusive community posts and – each and every Thursday – the promotion's flagship two hour television show, IMPACT!. Members of the second level, dubbed IMPACT Insider: Ultimate, get all the above plus access to much more exclusive content including new Originals featuring The Good Brothers, Josh Alexander, Sami Callihan and Dlo Brown, every Pay-Per-View in TNA/IMPACT history, access to IMPACT Wrestling's 'Big Four' Pay-Per-View events – including Slammiversary – just 30 days after they take place, exclusive merchandise offers, exclusive live chats with IMPACT wrestlers and more.

Impact Insider Ultimate appears to be quite similar, if not exactly the same, to Impact Plus, including the monthly Impact Plus exclusive quasi-PPV events. Well, with one major difference: Impact Inside Ultimate is a full three dollars cheaper. Hmmm.

Here's the full list of perks available to subscribers of each service:

LEVEL 1: IMPACT WRESTLING INSIDER (99c USD per month) Impact! Weekly Episodes On-Demand

pro-wrestling's fastest-paced weekly show, premiering every Thursday Special Loyalty Badges

appear next to Member's name in comments and live chats Exclusive Community Posts

fan polls, insider pictures and the latest news direct from IMPACT LEVEL 2: IMPACT INSIDER: ULTIMATE ($4.99 USD p/m)

All "IMPACT Wrestling Insider" perks plus: Hard To Kill + Rebellion + Slammiversary + Bound For Glory

IMPACT's annual 'Big Four' available just 30 days after live Pay-Per-View events Monthly Special Events

The biggest stars on wrestling today collide in must-see match-ups. The Impact Wrestling Archive

From Kurt Angle to Abyss and Sting to AJ Styles, relive every legendary Pay-Per-View from the last two decades of TNA/IMPACT history. Brand New Impact Originals Shows

including Callihan Uncensored, Money Off Impact Merchandise

exclusive offers not found anywhere else Exclusive GIFs

to use when chatting with wrestlers and other Ultimate Insiders