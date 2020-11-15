Impact Turning Point Results – Deonna Purrazzo vs. Su Yung

Deonna Purrazo challenged Su Yung for the Knockouts Championship at Impact's Turning Point special. Who walked out with the belt? Find out here.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, the recap column (or perhaps a manifestation of severe mental illness) where I watch all the wrestling on TV in a given week and tell you what happened so you can do something more productive with your life.

Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 14th, airing exclusively on Impact Plus. The card for the show features nine matches. Rich Swann defends the Impact Championship against Sami Callihan. Su Yung defends the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. The North defends the Impact Championship against The Good Brothers. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship against an unnamed opponent in a Defeat Rohit challenge. In addition to those title matches, Chris Sabin teams with a returning James Storm to take on XXXL. Jordynne Grace teams up with Tenille Dashwood to fight Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Eddie Edwards faces a returning Daivari. Willie Mack takes on TNA Champion Moose. And Swoggle looks for revenge against Bryan Myers.

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Live Recap Part 8

Jordynne Grace tells off Tenille Dashwood backstage. But Dashwood says Grace is the one who lost the match. Grace storms off. Alisha Edwards walks up and says she found Grace to be a lackluster tag team too. "Her name should be Jordynne Dis-Grace," Dashwood suggests they should team up on Tuesday.

Deonna Purrazzo comes to the ring. Su Yung comes out next, dragging a chair with her and looking scary as @#$%. Purrazzo tries to attack Yung before the match starts but ends up dumped outside, where she takes a beating from Yung. Purrazzo gets the upper hand eventually and tosses a bunch of weapons into the ring, but takes too long setting up a chair in the corner, which lets Young attack with a kendo stick.

Purrazzo takes out Yung with a German Suplex and goes to work. This match isn't going the way I expected it to, but it's an unpredictable feud. The only reason Yung has the belt right now is because Kylie Rae no-showed Bound for Glory and then retired from wrestling. I feel like Yung won just so that Impact could appease fans who felt ripped off by the bait-and-switch. The arrogant but competent Purrazzo vs. ultra babyface Kylie Rae had a lot of potential as a feud, but putting demonic Sy Yung into that same babyface role is a little weird.

The brutality of this match continues, spilling outside the ring. Purrazzo is firmly in control by this point. Yung tries to escape by crawling under the ring, but Purazzo pulls her out. Yung has a rope, though, and uses it to regain control of the match. She gets Purrazzo inside, but Purrazo regains control and beats Yung with a kendo stick. But Purrazzo ends up charging head-first through the chair she set up in the corner way back at the beginning of the match.

This is… wait for it… the Turning Point of the match. Both women battle to their feet. Yung beats Purrazzo with a baking sheet, and Purrazzo retreats to the outside. They fight up the ramp, and Yung hits a Pedigree at the top of the stage. But by the time she gets her back in the ring, Purrazzo has enough strength to kick out. Yung goes for Panic Switch, but Purrazzo escapes and then smashes a painting over Yung's head.

Purrazzo puts a chair around Yung's head and then applies the Rings of Saturn. Yung can't tap because her arms are occupied, but she does go limp. The ref doesn't call it right away and does the three-arm lifts instead. Old school! Yung gets her arm up on the third one, of course. Purrazzo comes off the top rope right into a mandible claw. Then she chokes Purrazzo with the rope, but Purrazzo flips her with it and hits a piledriver she calls Cosa Nostra.

Deonna Purrazzo defeats Su Yung to win the Knockouts Championship.

I'm glad to see Purrazzo win the belt again, as her reign was too short. So far, this is the match of the night by a mile. Can Rich Swann and Sami Callihan top it? Doubtful, but we'll find out next!

