Impact Turning Point Results – Moose vs. Willie Mack

Willie Mack challenged Moose at Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special. How did that turn out? We'll tell you all about it.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, the recap column (or perhaps a manifestation of severe mental illness) where I watch all the wrestling on TV in a given week and tell you what happened so you can do something more productive with your life.

Impact Wrestling's Turning Point special emanates from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 14th, airing exclusively on Impact Plus. The card for the show features nine matches. Rich Swann defends the Impact Championship against Sami Callihan. Su Yung defends the Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. The North defends the Impact Championship against The Good Brothers. Rohit Raju defends the X-Division Championship against an unnamed opponent in a Defeat Rohit challenge. In addition to those title matches, Chris Sabin teams with a returning James Storm to take on XXXL. Jordynne Grace teams up with Tenille Dashwood to fight Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary. Eddie Edwards faces a returning Daivari. Willie Mack takes on TNA Champion Moose. And Swoggle looks for revenge against Bryan Myers.

Impact Wrestling Turning Point Live Recap Part 6

The Good Brothers cut a promo, still living off their NJPW success. The Impact tag team championships are the belts they've never won. They're gonna win them tonight, and they're the best tag team ever, and they have a lot of money—basic Good Brothers stuff.

They're not wrestling right now, though. Moose comes to the ring, still the best entrance in Impact. Willie Mack comes out next. This match begins as a straight-up murder, with Moose brutalizing Mack at ringside. He takes it in the ring and beats down Mack with a slow, deliberate offense. During the match, Josh Matthews tries to put over Moose as the next Brock Lesnar, which is pushing it, but Moose is pretty good. Willie Mack does get a brief comeback, but it doesn't last long.

Moose ends up winning by referee stoppage after spearing Mack and then pounding on him, but when he continues to attack him, the ref reverses the decision.

Willie Mack defeats Moose via Disqualification.

Wow, I'm starting to feel bad for Willie Mack. He got hardly any offense in this match, and he hasn't had very good luck since losing the X-Division Championship to Chris Bey at Slammiversary. Losing because you got beat up too badly is not a great outcome, even if it's technically a win.

On the other hand, Moose has been on fire all year, and I'm starting to agree with him that the TNA Championship is the most important belt in Impact. Well, maybe behind the Knockouts title. I'd love to see Moose vs. Rich Swann to unify the world titles, and that seems to be where Impact is headed.

