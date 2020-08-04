Impact Wrestling Announces 2-Week Special Event Called Emergence

Impact Wrestling's next PPV, Bound for Glory, will be taking place in October, but fans will still have something more than regular episodes of Impact to look forward to in August. Impact announced Emergence, a PPV-like special event that will air in Impact's usual spot for two weeks starting August 18th.

The news was first reported by Fightful before Impact came clean on Twitter, writing, "BREAKING: As first reported by @FightfulWrestle, Emergence – a two week special on August 18th and August 25th – is coming to @AXSTV! @JordynneGrace's rematch for the Knockouts Championship against @DeonnaPurrazzo is confirmed for Emergence Night 2! #Emergence"

As you can see, it looks like Emergence may be main-evented by the Knockouts Championship rematch between champion Deonna Purrazzo and challenger and former champ Jordynne Grace. It's definitely one of the hottest feuds in the company coming out of Slammiversary. Other potential matchups could be The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton and Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards, based on feuds developing between them on Impact. There will also likely be matches for Chris Bey's X-Division Championship, the Motor City Machine Guns' Tag Team championships, and Moose's TNA Championship.

A regular, non-Emergence episode of Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV, and here's what they have planned. Eddie Edwards will hold another open challenge for the Impact World Championship. Moose will take on Heath (don't call him) Slater, with Slater getting a job in Impact if he wins. And Chris Bey and Rohit Raju will face TJP and Fallah Bahh. In non-wrestling segments, there will be interviews with the Motor City Machine Guns and Rich Swann, plus more of that Wrestle House nonsense that hopefully is leading to some kind of match at some point. Look for Impact to quickly set up matches for Emergence since they only have two weeks before it starts.