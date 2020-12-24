Impact Wrestling Drops Out of Top 150 for Best of 2020 Holiday Show

Impact Wrestling is taking two weeks off for the holidays, and so, it seems, are the show's ratings. Impact dropped out of the Top 150 cable shows as tracked by Showbuzz Daily and Twitch viewership also returned to pre-Kenny-Omega numbers for Tuesday's episode of Impact, which was the first part of a two-part Best of 2020 special without any new wrestling matches. Though the show's ratings weren't listed on the charts at Showbuzz Daily, site co-founder Mitch Metcalf answered the multiple requests in the comments with the show's 18-49 rating and total viewership.

Impact Wrestling Back to Normal for Best of 2020 Show

On the one hand, Impact's ratings have fallen all the way back to what they were before Kenny Omega won the AEW Championship with the help of Impact EVP Don Callis and started appearing on Impact's weekly television show. On the other hand, the episode was a glorified clip show, to one would expect the ratings to be even lower. The show scored a .03 in the 18-49 demographic, down from .04 last week. Viewership was down from 177,000 to 133,000 viewers, putting the show right back where it started before all that AEW crossover attention.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Impact Wrestling this week was worth watching even without any matches. The episode featured annual awards with wrestlers giving acceptance speeches, short segments where wrestlers shared their holiday traditions, and replays of some of the best matches of 2020. Not only that, but fans of the AEW crossover were treated to a new segment with Callis and Omega as well as a new invasion ad by Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone. So The Chadster isn't ready to count Impact out just yet, but it does look like the Kenny Omega bump may have faded as quickly as the Sting bump did for AEW.