Impact Wrestling – Tommy Dreamer Picks a Fight with Eric Young

Impact Wrestling Report for September 8th, 2020 Part 1

Last week on Impact… a bunch of stuff happened. What, do you want me to recap the recap? Eric Young, the new Impact World Champion, comes to the ring to start the show.

Impact Promo – Eric Young

Eric Young says he's a world-class man, a world-class athlete, a world-class professional wrestler, and, most importantly, a world-class maniac. He says he had to take action after Rich Swann pinned him at Slammiversary, and that set him on the path to defeat Eddie Edwards last week and win the title. This was all by design and inevitable.

Alisha Edwards comes to the ring. She says Young is a world champion to some people, but to her, he's a coward. He came back to Impact to make a statement but then decided to injure people, starting with Swann and then Alisha's husband. She says Eddie will come back and take what belongs to him. She's seen it all—broken friendships. Baseball bat spots gone wrong. Ace Austin trying to sleep with her. She wasn't afraid of them, and she's not afraid of Eric.

Eddie is a fighter, and it's only a matter of time before he comes back, whoops young's ass, and takes the title from him. Alisha says Eddie can't even hold his daughter and take her on walks because of Eric. Eric says he doesn't care. She slaps him. Young thinks for a moment and then acts like he's gonna walk away. But he changes his mind and tries to piledrive her. Tommy Dreamer comes out with a kendo stick and makes the save.

Tommy says he'd be a hypocrite. He's piledriven women in his career. But he's dealt with the repercussions. Alisha is like Tommy's family, just like Eddie and Rich. When Eric Young, these men, and women decided to stay and make sure he had an Impact to come back to. Young is a good wrestler, but he's also a scumbag. Tommy begs him to take Tommy out to end his career. He wants to fight Young tonight in any kind of match Young wants.

Young says Dreamer, Eddie, Rich Swann, and everyone else are punks. He'll see Tommy tonight. Well, it was nice knowing you, Tommy. It was a good run.

Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne somberly discuss what just happened. Matthews pretends to believe Tommy has a chance tonight. Also tonight: Chris Bey vs. TJP, Locker Room Talk with Kylie Rae, and Susie (and Johnny Swinger back in the co-host spot). Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Rascalz.

In a cinematic video, Moose is at the airport. He gets on a plane. The plane flies away. And Impact goes to commercials. Melissa Santos hypes up what we just saw and what we're gonna see tonight, then reads some comments. She's wearing a hoodie from Taya Valkyrie's clothing line, which she plugs.

There's a commercial for Impact Plus.

Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and John E. Bravo are hanging out backstage. Taya is so excited about their wedding. Rosemary says only a shortlist of people are qualified to officiate a demon weapon and the number one person is dead. Taya is happy to take care of the wedding planning for her while she goes off to find one. She disappears, and then Taya starts throwing out ideas that are, as you can imagine, very Taya-centric.

Chris Bey comes to the ring. Then TJP.

Chris Bey vs. TJP

The story here is that Rohit Raju is still playing these guys. Last week, he talked TJP into wrestling Perkins, claiming TJP could earn a title shot by taking care of Bey, who is owed a rematch.

is still playing these guys. Last week, he talked TJP into wrestling Perkins, claiming TJP could earn a title shot by taking care of Bey, who is owed a rematch. Raju comes out to ringside shortly after the match starts to ham it up at ringside. This distracts Bey and allows TJP to get some offense going of his typical high-flying nature.

Impact takes a commercial break. Melissa Santos talks about Taya planning her wedding, which took place about a year ago. Then she talks about wrestling weddings and how great they are, and of course, she's right. Then she's asked how wrestling has changed without crowds and gives her take on it. Then she plugs Taya's clothing line some more.

It's a good match, as you'd expect from these two. Pretty even.

TJP ends up getting the win in a pinning combo exchange.

Raju applauds sarcastically.

Locker Room Talk

Madison Rayne welcomes us to Locker Room Talk and welcomes back Johnny Swinger. She asks him about Wrestle House. He says they loved him there and want him to come back. Madison brings out Kylie Rae and Susie. Swinger wants them to squeeze on the chair with him, but they aren't interested. Madison asks if Kylie went to Wrestle House to dodge Deonna Purrazzo. Kylie denies it. Madison asks if she did it to wait for the perfect moment to spoil her Black Tie Affair last week. She denies that too. Madison asks how well Kylie knows Susie, or, "as some people call her, Su."

But before that can get any more dramatic, Purrazzo and Kimber Lee show up and start yelling at them. Swinger calls for a catfight. Lee is all for it. Purrazzo says that's uncivilized, and they're here to challenge Kylie and Susie to a tag team match next week. Madison realizes all that's left is to talk to Swinger, so she ends the show.

A graphic tells us Brian Myers will be in the ring after some commercials. For real?! What will he have to say? Find out in part two of our Impact report.

