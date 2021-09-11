Impeachment: American Crime Story Preview: Tripp Learns of the Affair

Kicking off in 1998 when Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) was first confronted by the FBI over her affair with President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen) thanks to "friend' Linda Tripp's (Sarah Paulson) taped conversations with Lewinsky, the first episode of Ryan Murphy's season-long deep dive into the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal then took viewers back t show how Lewinsky and Tripp first met while also tying in Paula Jones' (Annaleigh Ashford) sexual harassment lawsuit into the overall narrative. Next week's episode of FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story picks up where the opener left off as Tripp learns more about Lewinsky's affair with the President- and starts planning on what to do with the information.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President as well as additional in-depth news reports, the award-winning anthology series concerns itself less with Clinton's (Owen) perspective and more on telling the story through the eyes of Lewinsky (Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Paulson), and Paula Jones (Ashford). Now here's a look at the promo and episode overview for next week's episode "The President Kissed Me," followed by a season trailer offering a preview of what's to come:

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 2: "The President Kissed Me": Monica reveals to Linda that she is having an affair with the most powerful man in the world.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Now here's a look at the cast explaining why it was so important to address the scandal in the context of how it continues to impact our society today, and more:

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton star. In addition, Impeachment: American Crime Story stars Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Anthony Green as Al Gore, Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, Taran Killam as Steve Jones, Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis, Kathleen Turner as Susan Webber Wright, Dan Bakkedahl as Kenneth Starr, Joseph Mazzello as Paul Begala, Blair Underwood as Vernon Jordan, Kevin Pollak as Bernie Nussbaum, and Patrick Fischler as Sidney Blumenthal. Elizabeth Reaser, Judith Light, and Colin Hanks also star. Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.