Impeachment: American Crime Story Previews Billy Eichner/Matt Drudge

With Ryan Murphy's season-long deep dive into the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal heading into its third episode this week, FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story is offering a sneak preview that has us torn. As impressed as we are with Cobie Smulders' take on Ann Coulter, Billy Eichner's Matt Drudge has me feeling like that actually Drudge on the screen. While we "pro & con" a decision in our head, the following clip you're about to see highlights when conservative, right-wing media began to get to know one another and consolidate their forces. For Drudge, that means bringing along a tool that will serve them well in decades to come- the internet.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President as well as additional in-depth news reports, the award-winning anthology series concerns itself less with Clinton's (Clive Owen) perspective and more on telling the story through the eyes of Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). Now here's a look at the promo and episode overview for tonight's episode "Not to be Believed," followed by a sneak preview:

Impeachment: American Crime Story Episode 3 "Not to be Believed": Tensions rise between Monica and the President. Paula is offered a settlement. Linda begins to feel that she has a target on her back. Written by Sarah Burgess; directed by Michael Uppendahl.

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century. It tells this story through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics, and a changing media landscape. The series shows how power lifts some and disposes of others in the halls of our most sacred institutions.

Now here's a look at the cast explaining why it was so important to address the scandal in the context of how it continues to impact our society today, and more:

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Clive Owen as Bill Clinton star. In addition, Impeachment: American Crime Story stars Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Anthony Green as Al Gore, Cobie Smulders as Ann Coulter, Taran Killam as Steve Jones, Mira Sorvino as Marcia Lewis, Kathleen Turner as Susan Webber Wright, Dan Bakkedahl as Kenneth Starr, Joseph Mazzello as Paul Begala, Blair Underwood as Vernon Jordan, Kevin Pollak as Bernie Nussbaum, and Patrick Fischler as Sidney Blumenthal. Elizabeth Reaser, Judith Light, and Colin Hanks also star. Impeachment: American Crime Story is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Sarah Paulson, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. The series is a 20th Television and FX Productions production.