Impractical Jokers Star Joe Gatto Leaving Series Over Personal Issues

After nearly a decade as part of truTV's Impractical Jokers alongside James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, Joe Gatto took to social media late on New Year's Eve night to announce that he was leaving the long-running series. In a lengthy post, Gatto revealed that "due to some issues in my personal life," he was needing to step away. In offered further details: "Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids." Where this leaves things with the comedy troupe's recently signed first-look deal with WarnerMedia remains unclear. The new deal would have the four developing & producing original unscripted & scripted programming for TNT, TBS, truTV, and HBO Max. Past side projects have included TBS' The Misery Index, Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, Impractical Jokers: After Party with Joey Fatone, and a big-screen take on the series.

Here's a look at Gatto's full post that went live on Instagram before the new year struck, followed by the text of his message to the fans announcing his leaving and the reasons for his decision:

Hey, Everyone.

Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.

Alongside my friends, I've devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn't be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.

Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.

To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I've been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves.

As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.

Much love,

Joe