Industry Season 4: Here's Your S04E03: "Habseligkeiten" Preview

Check out our preview for HBO's Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry S04E03: "Habseligkeiten."

Harper and Eric pitch investors to launch their short-only fund, while rivalry heats up.

Yasmin, Henry, and Whitney travel to Vienna and face blurred lines between business and pleasure.

It's Sunday night, which means that it's time to check in on what's ahead with tonight's next chapter of the fourth season of HBO and EPs Mickey Down & Konrad Kay's Myha'la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, and Ken Leung-starring Industry. With Harper and Eric (Ken Leung) back together and back in the game, it's all about convincing investors of their vision, while business dealings abroad take a personal turn. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and preview for S04E03: "Habseligkeiten," along with a recently released official trailer that offers a much more detailed look at what's to come. In addition, Kiernan Shipka provides a beginner's guide to the series' first three seasons – and that's all waiting for you below!

Industry Season 4 Episode 3: "Habseligkeiten" – Harper and Eric pitch to investors to get their short-only fund up and running, while Yasmin, Henry, and Whitney head to Vienna, where the lines between business and pleasure become blurred. Directed by Michelle Savill and written by Joseph Charlton.

At the top of their game and living the lives they set out to have as Pierpoint grads, Harper (Myha'la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) are drawn into a high-stakes, globetrotting cat-and-mouse game when a splashy fintech darling bursts onto the London scene. As Yasmin navigates her relationship with tech founder Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and Harper is pulled into the orbit of enigmatic executive Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella), their twisted friendship begins to warp and ignite under the pressure of money, power, and the desire to be on top.

HBO's Industry stars Myha'la, Marisa Abela, Kit Harington, Ken Leung, Max Minghella, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Amy James-Kelly, Roger Barclay, Andrew Havill, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Jack Farthing, Stephen Campbell Moore, Claire Forlani, and Edward Holcroft.

The critically acclaimed series is created, written, and executive produced by Mickey Down & Konrad Kay. The series is a Bad Wolf Production for HBO/BBC and is executive produced by Jane Tranter, Kate Crowther, and Ryan Rasmussen for Bad Wolf; Kathleen McCaffrey for Little Gems; and Rebecca Ferguson for BBC. Directors include Mickey Down & Konrad Kay, Michelle Savill, and Luke Snellin.

