Inside Job Stars Slater, Duke Talk Netflix Series, Conspiracy Theories

Inside Job, starring Christian Slater (True Romance, Very Bad Things) and Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine, Kick-Ass), dropped last week on Netflix. Set levels below Washington DC, Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government – and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world's conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for the disgraced former head of the organization, Rand Reilly (Slater), and lovable DC yes-man Brett Hand (Duke). Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, current CEO Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan) thinks she can make a difference if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father and her irresponsible coworkers. Slater and Duke take time out from plotting the deep state conspiracies to chat with Bleeding Cool about Inside Job, conspiracy theories, and let it slip that this is all a CIA-backed counterintelligence operation.

You both are no strangers to the voice acting game. What drew you to this project?

Christian Slater: The writing. It was a clever, creative story. I think we probably started three years ago putting this together, and as time has gone on, it's become more relevant. More people are buying into the deep state and these conspiracy theories. It's an office adult comedy show, but it's almost based in reality. It's based in some people's reality.

Are either of you into conspiracy theories?

Clark Duke: There's not a conspiracy theory that I subscribe to but I do find it really interesting, from a sociology standpoint, why people get into this stuff. It is really interesting to me. It always ends up being really sad and tragic, usually with the QAnon stuff, where it's tearing people's families apart. I find the flat Earth people really infuriating, and the moon landing stuff. The Stanley Kubrick moon landing one, that was one I really got into one time because, if anybody could pull that off, you feel like Kubrick's the guy.

What about you, Christian? Any conspiracy theories you enjoy?

CS: Well, probably twenty years ago when Oliver Stone was making JFK and all those movies. You couldn't help but want to believe that something bigger or greater happened in that situation. It all just seems so mysterious with Lee Harvey [Oswald]. I do recall getting sucked into that rabbit hole a little bit. Years and years ago,

CD: The universal thing about conspiracy theories is you don't want life to just be purely chaotic. You want to feel like there is an order behind everything. And I think that's why people turn to them is, there's comfort in the sense that it's not just cruel and random.

CS: That something is in charge. That there is an Illuminati pulling the strings. There is a deep state that all this stuff is planned out. You don't want it to be random.

"Inside Job" takes shots and shines a light on some of these bigger conspiracy theories by pointing out the ridiculousness. Are we hoping to maybe take away some of the power of the conspiracy theory with the show?

CD: It mainly mines it for laughs. I don't think the show has a point of view that it's trying to swing you around to. It's mostly for fun.

CS: Rand definitely had strong points of view. It's just that the character is right. That's one of the issues with him. If he could just get enough people behind him, it's going to be a lot easier for Rand to have people following him. He can almost start his own QAnon-type organization. He's very close to doing something like that.

Bret is the quintessential mediocre white man. Was it challenging to immerse yourself in this role?

CD: It was fun to play Brett. He's every terrible rich kid, but the fun thing about Brett is that's the surface of a thing. The character himself is actually very sweet and well-meaning and actually just deeply insecure. That was the fun part of playing it because that's the relatable stuff

Is any of this show a dog whistle for conspiracy theorists? Do you think it will trigger anybody?

CS: Yes, I think there'll be people out there triggered, that will look at this show and think 'Finally, somebody is taking on the deep state and somebody is taking on the Illuminati and exposing these people for who they really are. I think that nowadays you're just getting to see clearer and clearer that there are people out there that will believe anything. Look, I'm thrilled for William Shatner that he got to go up in the rocket. Very, very cool. But they should get the flat Earther guy, whoever the leader of that organization is, and get him to go up in the Jeff Bezos. Have him take a look at the horizon and see that this planet is frickin round, for God's sakes.

CD: If you think about it, if you didn't want everybody to think the conspiracy theories are real, what you would do is make a comedy show making fun of them and shining a light on it. So I mean, most likely Christian and myself, and everybody involved in the show, are in a CIA-backed, with Netflix obviously funded by the CIA, counterintelligence operation to make it seem ridiculous.

