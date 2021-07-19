Interview with a Vampire: AMC Taps Alan Taylor to Direct Opening Eps

Nearly a month ago, news broke that AMC Networks was officially getting into the Anne Rice business, announcing an eight-episode order for a series adaptation of Interview with a Vampire for 2022 on AMC and AMC Plus. Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) is set to write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will also executive produce, with Rice and Christopher Rice also executive producing. Now comes word via Variety that Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) has boarded the series at AMC, set to direct the first two episodes as well as serve as an executive producer on the project. AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming.

"Alan Taylor is a legendary director and someone we have real history with, going back to the first episode of 'Mad Men,' an hour of exquisitely crafted television that propelled our company in a new direction to become a force in original programming," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "We are assembling a true dream team of talent on 'Interview with the Vampire,' from Rolin Jones to Mark Johnson and now with the addition of Alan, a director with a body of work that could basically break IMDb, not to mention Anne Rice's extraordinary stories and characters, which have captivated so many millions of fans from around the world. We are so excited to be where we are on this series, and there is so much more to come."

"This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago. This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can't wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "With 'The Walking Dead,' this Anne Rice collection, and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward, and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like 'Breaking Bad,' 'Rectify,' 'Halt and Catch Fire' and 'Better Call Saul' on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters."

