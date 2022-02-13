Interview with the Vampire: AMC Previews Anne Rice Series Adaptation

With AMC preparing to bid goodbye to some of their biggest series (Killing Eve, The Walking Dead & Better Call Saul) by the end of this year, the network has been working overtime to continue bringing their viewers the kind of diverse programming they've come to expect. Much of that was on display in a teaser video AMC Networks released highlighting what's to come in 2022 on both the cable and streaming sides. And with that teaser came our first looks at AMC Networks' upcoming adaptation of the late author Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. The series stars Sam Reid (Lambs of God, The Hunting) as Lestat, Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Doctor Who) as Louis, Bailey Bass ("Avatar" sequels) as Claudia, newcomer Kalyne Coleman as Grace, and Christian Robinson (BMF, Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Levi. Now here's a look at several impressive screencaps offering some clues on the type of adaptation fans can expect.

Now here's a look at the full trailer for AMC and AMC+ detailing an impressive line-up of returning & debuting series, as well as those series you know and love staring down their final funs:

With showrunner Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Weeds) writing and executive producing, the seven-episode first season is expected to premiere sometime in 2022. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will also executive produce, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- including Interview with the Vampire, Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.

"This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago. This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can't wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection," said Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, when the news was first announced. "With 'The Walking Dead,' this Anne Rice collection, and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward, and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore. We are also thrilled to have Mark, a world-class producer we have previously worked with on iconic series like 'Breaking Bad,' 'Rectify,' 'Halt and Catch Fire' and 'Better Call Saul' on board at the helm of our efforts to develop an entire Anne Rice universe, with significant aspirations for these beloved stories and characters."