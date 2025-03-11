Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, interview with the vampire, mayfair witches

Interview with the Vampire: Anne Rice Estate Inks New Multimedia Deal

The Anne Rice estate/Dinner Partners LLC (book rights for Interview with the Vampire, Mayfair Witches & more) signed a new multimedia deal.

The Anne Rice estate and Dinner Partners LLC have signed with InkWell Management and Literate for representation to promote the late author's available works across all media for series and film adaptations. Anne Rice, of course, was the author behind Interview With The Vampire and the Mayfair Witches novels that are now streaming hits on AMC and Netflix. The rights to the Rice estate's literary properties are controlled by Dinner Partners LLC, a production company owned and operated by the New York Times bestselling novelists Christopher Rice, son of Anne Rice, and Eric Shaw Quinn, who is also represented by InkWell Management and Literate. Rice and Quinn will serve as executive producers on all projects.

The works of Anne Rice, who passed away at the age of 80 in 2021, have a long and successful history of series and film adaptations. She also wrote non-supernatural and erotic novels under the names Anne Rampling and A.N. Roquelaure. Her debut novel, Interview with the Vampire, was published in 1976 and adapted into the acclaimed 1994 film. In 2020, AMC Networks acquired the rights to The Vampire Chronicles and The Lives of the Mayfair Witches books. Both TV series adaptations and the upcoming The Talamasca spinoff are executive produced by Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice, who gets a posthumous credit.

The library of intellectual property held by the estate also includes beloved franchises and popular works, such as the Ramses The Damned series, which updated The Mummy mythos, The Wolf Gift Chronicles series, The Songs Of The Seraphim series, The Sleeping Beauty series, and standalone titles such as The Feast Of All Saints, Servant Of The Bones, among other published, unpublished, and archival works. All these series will be on the table for multimedia projects under the new deal.

"We are thrilled to be working with Christopher Rice and Eric Shaw Quinn, as the stewards of Anne Rice's estate, to create new projects and opportunities that will honor her incredible contributions to storytelling and enthrall her fans all over the world for years to come." said the InkWell Management and Literate partners in a statement.

"Anne Rice's storytelling has captivated readers for decades. We are committed to preserving her legacy and ensuring that her unparalleled body of work continues to inspire, enthrall, and reach new audiences around the world," said InkWell Management co-founder Michael V. Carlisle. Literate partner Elizabeth Newman said, "The potential for further adaptation is exciting. Anne Rice's lush and imaginative writing offers a rich reservoir of cinematic, compelling material."

Dinner Partners also controls rights to the individual novels written by Christopher Rice and Eric Shaw Quinn, including Rice's gothic bestseller A Density of Souls, his #1 Amazon bestselling Burning Girl series, along with Quinn's comic novel Say Uncle, his controversial historical saga The Prince's Psalm and multiple other works from both authors. Dinner Partners also produces The TDPS Network at TheDinnerPartyShow.com, including podcasts The Dinner Party Show and TDPS Presents Christopher & Eric, which played a major role in solving the brutal cold case murder of gay adult film actor William Arnold Newton.

"We are over the moon to be working with InkWell Management and Literate," said Rice and Quinn, "After her long-standing relationship with Elizabeth Newman, we're certain Anne would be grateful to know she's part of the Literate family. We know we are. Elizabeth has not only been a strong advocate for all of our writing in the past but was one of Anne's most trusted partners during her lifetime. Our team at InkWell Management– spearheaded by Michael V. Carlisle and David Forrer – and their strong track record in global publishing, intellectual property licensing, and brand-building will ensure Anne's work will continue to inspire readers for generations."

Dinner Partners has announced plans to produce a Celebration of Life event honoring Anne Rice, to be held on November 1st, 2025, in New Orleans, Rice's home and the setting of many of her books.

Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches are streaming on AMC+.

