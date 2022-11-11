Interview with the Vampire Ep. 7 Preview: Lestat, King of Mardi Gras?

Well, there's no easier way to tell the season finale of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is going to be a big one than by the fact that AMC dropped two previews for it in one day. In this look at the seaso-ender, Lestat (Reid), Louis (Anderson), and Claudia (Bass) are making a little "request" that they're pretty certain they can pay to make happen. Looks like Lestat wants to be the King of Mardi, and you what happens when Lestat wants something…

Now here's a look at the newest sneak preview for this weekend's season finale, followed by previously-released looks at S01E07 "The Thing Lay Still":

Here's a Look at AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S01E07 "The Thing Lay Still"

In AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 7, "The Thing Lay Still," the vampire family (Reid, Anderson & Bass) plans to leave New Orleans after throwing a lavish Mardi Gras ball. But if Claudia (Bass) has her way, she and Louis (Anderson) will only be packing for two. Alexis Ostrander directs the episode from a teleplay by Rolin Jones & Ben Philippe. Now here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier this week, followed by the official promo for the season finale:

And here's a look at the sneak preview for the season finale of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire that was released earlier today:

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) executive produces, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson will lead AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer.