Interview with the Vampire S02 Teaser: Molloy Asks The Key Question

Molloy asks an ominous question in a teaser for AMC's Sam Reid & Jacob Anderson-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

Article Summary AMC's Interview with the Vampire S02 teaser includes ominous question from Molloy.

Season 2 starring Sam Reid & Jacob Anderson premieres on AMC & AMC+ May 12th.

David Costabile, Roxane Duran & Bally Gill are set to start the season.

Season covers Louis' past in Europe and love affair with the Vampire Armand.

And the good stuff just keeps on coming for fans of AMC & Rolin Jones' (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles & Eric Bogosian-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. With the second season set to hit AMC & AMC+ beginning on Sunday, May 12th, we learned that David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits), Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) Madeleine, and Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) were joining the second season. Following that, we were treated to a new set of preview images – and now? We've got a teaser that shines a spotlight on Louis (Anderson), with Claudia (Hayles) asking him an important question at the beginning – and Molloy (Bogosian) asking a very ominous question at the end…

Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

The interview continues. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy. Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

